The Nepali Congress has directed the cadres and leaders of the party to play an active role to ensure victory to the candidates fielded by the alliance. The local level election central committee of the party took this decision on Friday.

The sister wings and well wishers of NC have been directed to immediately form election mobilization committee at centre, province, district, local levels and Tole and play active role to elect the alliance candidates. The meeting presided over by Party Vice President and committee coordinator Purna Bahadur Khadka also decided to form various subcommittees under the central election mobilization committee.

The subcommittee will be related to mobilization of sister wings, well wishers, district coordination committee, monitoring and supervision, security, and monitoring of election code of conduct.

The committee also decided to endorse local level election central mobilization committee mandate, 2078 and mobilize central representatives in all 77 districts and seven provinces for the local level election. The 'election gathering management standard' will also be amended to make local election gatherings well managed and disciplined.

The meeting witnessed the views by central members Shyam Kumar Ghimire, Kalyan Kumar Gurung, Yogendra Chaudhari, Gehendra Giri, Uday Shumsher Rana, Naina Singh Mahar, Ramhari Khatiwada, Saraswati Aryal Tiwari, Manju Khand, Guru Baral, Harisharan Nepali and Sita Kumari Rana, among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal