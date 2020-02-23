Key Issues

The major opposition Nepali Congress has directed party coordinators for thematic ministries to study the slew of irregularities and corruption in ministries and make public the findings.

The direction was given in a meeting of party's coordinators looking after thematic ministries held under the chair of party President and Parliamentary Party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, according to main opposition leader in the National Assembly, Surendra Raj Pandey.

Citing the probability of slew of irregularities and corruption at the policy-level and individual level in ministries like the audiotape scandal suggesting the involvement of the then Minister for Communications and Information Technology in commission bargaining, the meeting reached the conclusion that coordinators need to look after thematic ministries with much scrutiny.

The coordinators were also advised to study the bills and policies related to respective ministries.

Source: National News Agency Nepal