Key Issues

The major opposition Nepali Congress has directed its lawmakers to vote for the amendment of constitution. The bill has been registered for the amendment of Schedule 3 of the constitution which is about the Coat of Arms.

The NC’s working committee meeting held till late night yesterday took this decision, reiterating its stand that Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani east of the Kali River belong to Nepal.

With the same stand, the government had earlier registered the bill for constitution amendment (Coat of Arms) by adjusting the revised map of Nepal which incorporated Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani in its territory.

The NC further reminded that the government led by his party in the past had put forth clear view on Nepali territory in the formal and informal dialogue held with the Indian side.

Similarly, the parliamentary party has been directed by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba to register again the constitutional amendment proposal which was registered in the previous parliament when Present Deuba was the prime minister, said Chief Secretary at NC office, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Intensify fight against COVID-19

The NC has again demanded the government to forward activities in war-footing to fight the COVID-19 effectively across the country. The government failed to do necessary preparation despite having adequate time, the NC said, adding that the PCR test needs to be expanded widely with the management of adequate health and safety materials and well managed quarantine and isolations.

The meeting sought special relief packages for workers, unemployed, students, persons with disabilities and single women and relief assistance for media houses affected by lockdown and working journalists becoming jobless amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Moreover, the meeting has demanded the government to immediately proceed towards the rescue of the stranded Nepalis abroad.

The party has called for forming an all-party parliamentary committee for an impartial investigation into the killings in Chaurajahari of Rukum Paschim, according to Chief Secretary Poudel.

The meeting expressed its concern over what it said no-investigation into the deaths of four children due to the explosion of a neglected IED on May 30 at Triveni VDC in Rolpa. It has demanded the immediate probe into the incident and book the guilty ones.

Similarly, the party evaluated the budget presented for the fiscal year 2020/21 that it reflected the government nature of seeking publicity and lacking of its will power, vision and action plans to fight against coronavirus.

”The budget is heavily dependent on public debt and intended to increase the national debt,” the meeting concluded.

The meeting wished for eternal peace to all those losing lives to coronavirus so far at home and abroad and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing for speedy recovery of those being treated for the infection.

In the meeting chaired by party President Sher Bahadur Deuba, general secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka presented the proposal. Vice presidents Bimalendra Nidhi, and Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, general secretary Dr Shashanka Koirala, treasurer Sita Devi Yadav, joint general secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, central members and invitee members put their views in the meeting.

Source: National News Agency Nepal