Nepali Congress (NC) central member and former minister Shanker Bhandari has distributed relief assistance to the landslide survivor at Bhainsikili, Rishing.

Leader Bhandari reached the house of Ambar Bahadur Thapa at Rishing-8, Bhainsikili to hand over the assistance collected from different sources. Five members ot the Thapa family were buried to death in the recent incident of landslide in Tanahun.

Bhandari distributed the aid of Rs 211,105 in cash to the landslide-devastated Thapa family.

NC central member Bhandari informed that the aid amount included Rs 50,000 from NRNA America Region Coordinator RajanTripathi and NRNA US Vice-Chair, Rs 72,605 from Nepal Red Cross Society, Rs 20,500 from Laptain family of Rishing-6 and Rs 21,500 from NC Rishing, Rs 20,000 from martyr Saraswoti Krishna Shrestha, Rs 20,000 from Som Rana and Rs 7,000 from Teachers’ Association.

The aid amount was handed over to the landslide survivor Thapa family on the presence of NC Tanahun acting President Jeet Prakash Ale and NC Rishing President Rajendra Krishna Shrestha. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal