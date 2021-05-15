General

The Nepali Congress (NC) Doti has decided to let the BP Memorial Building on the office premises to use as a temporary Covid-19 health facility.

The decision follows the surging cases of the virus in the district, said district president Pradeep Kumar Deuba.

Now the District Hospital could use the building to set up a temporary Covid hospital. The Shikhar Municipality mayor Sitaraj Joshi said the local government was to provide 10 beds to set up the facility and allocate Rs 100 thousand to the District Hospital. There are presently 421 active cases of Covid-19 in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal