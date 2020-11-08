General

The Nepali Congress has expressed grief over the demise of democracy fighter Khadga Bahadur Shrestha. Issuing a condolence note today, chief secretary of NC central party office, Krishna Prasad Poudel said the party was saddened to know the demise of Shrestha, the former representative for general convention of the party from Morang district.

The 93-year old leader died at his residence in Miklajung Rural Municipality of Morang last Friday. Chief Secretary Poudel reminded that the late Shrestha had contributed to party organization and played an active role on country's democratic movement.

Chief Secretary Poudel also expressed tribute to the late one and condolences to the bereaved family members.

Source: National News Agency Nepal