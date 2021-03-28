Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) has condemned the killings of civilians by the military government in the recent days in Myanmar while terming them totally inhumane and deplorable.

Issuing a press statement today, NC Spokesperson Bishow Prakash Sharma has urged to release all the pro democracy leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi and restore the elected government by immediately stopping the suppression on citizens.

The NC Spokesperson has also stated that it was necessary to pile massive pressure on military regime in Myanmar from across the world for the restoration of democracy there.

Likewise, the NC has appealed to all parties, organisations and government for their solidarity in the pro democracy movement.

Source: National News Agency Nepal