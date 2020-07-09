Key Issues

The major opposition Nepali Congress has extended sorrow over the human casualties and property loss caused by floods and landslides in Sindhupalchok district.

Floods and landslide caused by Bhotekoshi and other rivers in Bahrabise, Sindhupalchok last night had killed two people and left two others injured. Twenty people are missing in the incident.

The incident has also caused huge property loss and has blocked the Araniko Highway. The opposition NC has urged the government to intensify the search andrescue works at the site.

Issuing a press statement today, President SherBahadurDeuba has appealed for immediately deputing the rescue team to the disaster-hit area and minimize the loss.Deuba has also directed NC cadres in the district to go for rescue in the site.

President Deuba has also expressed heartfelt condolences to the deceased and speedy recovery to the injured.

Earlier NC central working committee meeting this week had alerted the government to make effective mechanism to tackle the possible natural disaster as floods, landslide and heavy rain in each rainy season cause huge loss of lives and property across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal