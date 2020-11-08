General

The Nepali Congress has expressed sorrow over the demise of party leader Sitaram Prasad Barma.

Barma, former member of NC working committee in Dhading and former office secretary, died at KIST Medical Hospital, Lalitpur on November 6 at the age of 79. NC Chief Secretary at party office, Krishna Prasad Poudel, in a condolence message on behalf of the party, offered grief over demise of Barma and extended condolences to the bereaved family. NC praised Barma as having played an important role in NC party organisation and democratic movements of the country.

Moreover, Barma was also district correspondent of the National News Agency (RSS). He served as chairperson of Dhading chapters of Federation of Nepali Journalists, Nepal Trade Union Congress, and Nepal Press Union.

Source: National News Agency Nepal