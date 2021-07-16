General

Nepali Congress (NC) has said that it has come to a final stage to sort out the issue of active members for the upcoming 14th general convention.

At today’s meeting of the office-bearers and former office-bearers of the party, the active membership probe committee informed that the task related to active membership of all districts excluding Bara and Saptari has been completed.

On the occasion, committee coordinator Ramesh Lekhak said the tasks related to active membership of 75 districts have been completed and also informed that a report with all details will be submitted to party President Sher Bahadur Deuba soon.

The meeting has also designated party joint general secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat and central member Dr Minendra Rijal to facilitate to resolve the issues if any in the election direction.

Though there are still some disputes on the active membership it will not affect the schedule of the general convention date. NC office chief-secretary Krishna Poudel quoted Prime Minister and party President Sher Bahadur Deuba a saying that they could not defer the scheduled general convention even by a day.

NC had decided to hold its 14th general convention in Kathmandu on September 1-4. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal