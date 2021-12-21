General

The results of the election held for the post of central member representing the Bagmati province under the 14th General Convention of the Nepali Congress have been made public.

According to the results made today, Dhyangovind Ranjit got 2,419 votes and Rajendra Kumar KC got 2,129 votes to be elected as central members from Bagmati.

Similarly, Urmila Nepal KC was elected as the central member (woman) of Bagmati with 2,349 votes, said Central Election Committee Coordinator Gopal Krishna Ghimire.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razzaq (2,390) and Abdul Satar (2,228) were elected central member from the Muslim (open) category while Javeda Khatun Jaga was elected central member in the Muslim women category with 1,900 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal