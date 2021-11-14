General

The Nepali Congress has formed the general convention main organizing committee under the coordination of party President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

The central committee meeting of the party held on Sunday formed the main organizing committee having the members from party office bearers, central members, invited central members, members of federal parliament, and parliamentary leaders of party from all seven provinces, according to spokesperson Bishwoprakash Sharma.

The meeting also formed the thematic committees and subcommittee in this regard. Central member and Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, is the coordinator of financial collection committee while joint general secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat to head hospitality committee, spokesperson Sharma to coordinate publicity committee, central members Surendra Raj Pande to coordinate lodging and food committee, Mohan Bahadur Basnet to coordinate health committee, Sita Gurung to coordinate cultural committee while Kathmandu district president of the party to manage stage.

Moreover, Krishna Sitaula is to coordinate in Province-1, Ramesh Rijal in Province-2, Prakash Man Singh in Bagmati Province, Gopal Man Shrestha in Gandaki Province, Balkrishna Khand in Lumbini Province, Jivan Bahadur Shahi in Karnali Province and Dilendra Prasad Badu in Sudurpaschim Province.

The province convention of the party is being held from December 2 to 3 and the central general convention from December 10 to 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal