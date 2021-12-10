General

The Nepali Congress (NC) today released the name list of 4,743 representatives attending the 14th general convention.

According to the NC central election committee, the representatives are from 165 federal election constituencies, sister wings and liaison committees from different countries.

The party said that nomination for the candidacy will be held from 10.00 in the morning to 5.00 in the evening on Saturday at Rastirya Sabhagriha.

The committee said that complaints on the candidates and probe would be made from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm on Saturday itself while the decision on the complaints would be finalized from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm on the same day, according to the committee.

The final name list of the candidates would be released at 12:15 in the afternoon on Sunday while the election for the leadership will begin at 8:00 am on Monday, coordinator of committee Gopal Krishna Ghimire said.

The voting will convene in Bhrikutimandap and Rastirya Sabhagriha and a total of 29 types of ballots would be used. ---

Source: Nationatl News Agency Nepal