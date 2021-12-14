General

Vote counting under the Nepali Congress' 14th General Convention has concluded.

Prime Minister and incumbent party president Sher Bahadur Deuba has clinched 2,258 votes while his closest contender Dr Shekhar Koirala secured 1,729 votes. Similarly, presidential candidates Prakash Man Singh bagged 360 votes, Bimalendra Nidhi 239 votes and Kalyan Gurung 20 votes, the party's Central Election Committee said.

Out of the total 4,743 voters, 4,679 had taken part in the voting that took place since 11.45 am till 11.45 pm on Monday.

As per the NC statute a candidate vying for the post of president has to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes cast to get elected.

Since no candidate secured more than 50 per cent votes, second round voting is to be held now. The candidate securing the highest number of votes in the run-off election will be declared the winner.

The election was held for 132 posts including the party central working committee office-bearers and the members.

Deuba polls 48.23 per cent votes

The Election Committee said Deuba polled 48.23 per cent votes, Koirala 36.93 per cent, Singh 7.92 per cent, Nidhi 5.31 per cent and Gurung 0.04 per cent of the total votes cast in the election. Deuba was short of 82 votes from winning the party president.

Committee coordinator Gopal Krishna Ghimire said preparations are on for holding the re-election and the new election schedule would be published after a while.

Source: National News Agency Nepal