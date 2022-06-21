General

General Secretaries of the Nepali Congress, Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma, have demanded the bodies concerned to make arrangement of voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad.

Thapa and Sharma met Chief Election Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya, today, and drew attention of the Election Commission to take the decision in this regard as the Supreme Court has already given a verdict about the voting rights to Nepali citizens living abroad.

Saying the decision has already been taken in the central working committee of the Nepali Congress in order to make arrangement of voting rights to the Nepali citizens living abroad, they urged the EC to move ahead with cooperation of different political parties and government for formulation of necessary laws and acts for the same, said General-Secretary Sharma.

He shared, "We on the behalf of the party drew the attention of the EC to use the votes of around four million Nepalis residing abroad, not only notes (money."

Another General-Secretary Thapa added that they also asked the EC to set up voters name list collection centre in all local levels in order to manage the crowd as the EC has forwarded voters name list collection across the country from June 15.

Similarly, discussion was also held on how to make the election fair, transparent and less costly, they said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal