Nepali Congress general secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma has coronavirus infection. The infection was confirmed through a test carried out on him today at Nepal Mediciti Hospital after he complained of mild cough and cold, and headache.

He had suffered from COVID-19 eight months back also. Sharma, who was elected to the post of general secretary of the party from its 14th general convention in the second week of December 2021, was busy in public programmes in recent days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal