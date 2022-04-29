General

Kathmandu, April 29 (RSS): Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma has urged the well wishers and sister organizations of the party to conduct electioneering in a restraint and friendly manner.

At a programme organized to release election song prepared by Nepali Cultural Association here Friday, General Secretary Sharma said every political party needs to make self-compunction before the people for their past weakness and make resolution to not repeat.

“Let’s make healthy criticism and show friendly behaviour in the election campaigning,” he said, adding that it is time to make promise of works that are doable in coming five years.

He further called the party leaders to be frugal and transparent in terms of election spending and keeping in mind the election code.

On the occasion, NC leader Gururaj Ghimire said the well wishers of the NC brought the election song to enthuse v0ters which is appreciable.

Source: National News Agency Nepal