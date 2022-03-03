General

Nepali Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has urged all the voters to participate in the local level election slated for May 13. He asked youths in particular not to shy away from casting their vote over frustration with politics.

“Youths may get frustrated with politics and they may think that their one vote does not make any difference. But you exercise your right to vote and you should think, evaluate and review before voting,” he said at the first municipal conference organised in Madyapurthimi-4 by the NC Madyapurthimi Municipal Committee.

On the recently ratified US-aid Millennium Corporation Challenge compact, the leader dismissed criticism of the agreement as against the nation, stating that the NC has never gone against the state.

Nepal does not accept military strategy of any country, he said and added that the compact does not incorporate such strategy. Now all parties including main opposition CPN (UML) except for a few have supported the agreement, he claimed.

Source: National News Agency Nepal