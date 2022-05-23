General

Spokesperson of the Nepali Congress Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has said that the NC has got satisfactory result in recently concluded local-level election.

Organising a press meeting on Monday, the NC shared that out of 753 local levels, results of 728 local units have been announced so far and the party has received satisfactory result. "The NC has won the election to the post of chief of 320 local levels and vice-chair of 294 local levels so far. The result is satisfactory," he said.

The NC has demanded the Election Commission to conduct re-voting at Budhiganga municipality of Bajura district.

The NC thanked its President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, saying the party took leadership to hold the local-level election in free, fair and fearless environment despite many difficulties.

On the occasion, Spokesperson Dr Mahat said that the result of the local level polls has increased the confidence of the people towards the Nepali Congress. He said that the difficulty in conveying the message to the voters was due to the delay in the decision regarding the alliance.

The Congress party has said that the election result in favor of the party was due to the wise leadership of the party president, the coalition government's management of COVID-19, good governance and maturity in international relations, anti-constitutional activities, bad governance and corruption by the UML government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal