Nepali Congress’s Central Work Execution Committee meeting is taking place today.

The meeting called at 2:00 pm at the party central office, Sanepa, would give final shape to the draft of its election manifesto, said NC Party Office Chief Secretary, Krishna Prasad Poudel.

Similarly, discussion would be held on contemporary issues including preparation of House of Representatives and Province Assembly election and formation of different mobilization committees for the elections, he shared.

The Manifesto Preparation Committee formed under coordination of party General-Secretary, Bishwa Prakash Sharma, for the coming election has already prepared the draft collection suggestions from across the country through different sub-committees.

The HoR and Province Assembly election is taking place in the country on November 20 in a single phase.

Source: National News Agency Nepal