The major opposition Nepali Congress is holding its central working committee meeting this afternoon. The meeting being held at party central office, Sanepa, will dwell on the activities carried out for the control and treatment of coronavirus and party’s contribution to it, said spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma.

The meeting further discusses the problems faced by daily wage earners and families of low income, relief distribution, rescue of the Nepalis stranded abroad and the latest political situation, it is said.

The NC is holding its central working committee meeting for the first time since the enforcement of nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 on March 24.

Source: National News Agency Nepal