Nepali Congress (NC) has reached out to the doorsteps of voters with a campaign 'Let us go door-to-door to make NC victorious'.

Under the election-focused campaign, NC has set a target to reach out the households of all wards of 13 local level units in Kavre.

The district has two House of Representatives and four province assembly electoral constituencies. The campaign has been placed in all constituencies at once, shared NC Kavre Vice-President, Ramesh Prasad Humagain.

He further shared that the office-bearers and members of different ranks and files would reach out the ward level to ask people about their expectation from the NC, review the works of current party leadership and encourage voters to cast their vote to the NC.

"The campaign will also make public aware about MCC", he added.

NC Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat inaugurated the campaign amidst a programme at Banepa on Sunday.

As part of the campaign, constitution of benevolent organizations and interaction with stakeholders will also be continued.

Kavre has six municipalities, seven rural municipalities and 135 wards. NC has a total of 20,000 active members in the district

Source: National News Agency Nepal