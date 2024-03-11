NC issues whip to its lawmakers to vote against incumbent government

Kathmandu: The main opposition party, Nepali Congress (NC), has issued a whip to its lawmakers to vote against the confidence motion to be presented in the House of Representatives by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. NC Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak, through a note today, issued the directive to the party's lawmakers to mandatorily be physically present in the meeting of the House of Representatives convening at 11.00am on March 13, and to vote against the PM's proposal seeking the vote of confidence. Prime Minister Dahal is scheduled to present a proposal in the meeting of the House of Representatives slated for 11.00am on March 13, seeking a vote of confidence. Source: National News Agency Nepal