The Nepali Congress (NC) has launched the ' Congress with the People' campaign, targeting the upcoming elections of the House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly announced for November 20.

The first phase of the campaign will run from today till the birth anniversary of BP Koirala on September 9, according to the NC party office.

The second phase will kick off with the nomination of candidacies under the proportional representation, and the third phase with the registration of candidacies under the first-past-the-post system.

The campaign aims to appeal to and encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the elections and to get connected to the people, hear their voices, take note of their needs and hold interaction with them on development projects, making them aware of party's political stand, polices and political, economic and social accomplishments.

Source: National News Agency Nepal