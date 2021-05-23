General

Constituency-2 secretary of Nepali Congress in the district, Sudarshan Air, died of COVID-19. The 52-year old died at Seti Province Hospital, Dhangadhi while receiving treatment last night.

Air tested positive for coronavirus on May 11 was in home isolation. He was admitted to the hospital three days back after his health condition deteriorated fast.

A permanent resident of Sishaiya from Shuklaphanta Municipality-2 had been staying at Attariya of Godawari Municipality-1 along with his family.

The late Air was established as a popular leader among youths. He is lived by wife, a son and a daughter.

NC leader at Shuklaphanta, Tej Saha, informed that entire district committee of the party was saddened over the death of popular leader Air.

Source: National News Agency Nepal