First surgery of Nepali Congress leader and lawmaker Dr Chandra Bhandari who sustained injuries in LPG gas explosion has been successfully undertaken today.

Leader Bhandari was undergoing further treatment at the National Burn Centre in Mumbai, India since Thursday.

The surgery took a long time than expected due to ‘deep injury’ inhis right leg but it is normal now, NC leader Yograj Kandel quoted chief surgeon Dr Sunil Keswani as reporting.

Leader Bhandari and his mother Harikala Bhandari were injured after explosion of the gas cylinder at his home at Buddhanagar, Kathmandu on Wednesday night.

Mother Harikala had breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Kirtipur Burn Hospital. Before taking to Mumbai, leader Bhandari’s treatment was done at the same hospital.

Bhandari was airlifted to Mumbai-based National Burn Hospital through the aircraft of Shree Airlines for further treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal