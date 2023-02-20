General

The ventilator support given to Nepali Congress leader and lawmaker Dr Chandra Kanta Bhandari has been removed. He is receiving treatment at the National Burn Centre in Mumbai, India since Thursday after suffering from burn injuries due to leakage of cooking gas cylinder at his home last Wednesday.

As per Dr Bhandari's health report, the ventilator has been removed on a trial basis after improvement in his health condition, said Madhav Neupane, Dr Bhandari's assistant.

Neupane said that Dr Bhandari's all health parameters are normal till the morning today. According to him, Bhandari has no fever now and his health is moving towards normal as the swelling has also subsided.

Source: National News Agency Nepal