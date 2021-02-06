General

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Dr Ram Sharan Mahat said it was disheartening for the government with almost two-third of majority to dissolve the parliament citing internal factional feuds.

In his address to a joint protest programme organized by NC well-wisher organizations at Ghantaghar, Birgunj, today, he argued that the dissolution of House of Representatives (HoR) has invited social, economic and political crises in the country.

Dr Mahat, also the former Finance Minister, underlined the need to make NC a trusted party of all Nepali citizens and also stressed that the NC should be capable of institutionalizing the hard-earned change by safeguarding the constitution.

Also speaking on the occasion, NC Parsa President Ajaya Dwebedi accused the government of its inability to avert corruption, crime and price hike prevailing in the country.

Nepal Trade Union Congress Parsa Chairperson Chhotelal Saha presided over the prgramme.

Earlier, the protest rally taken out by the host organizations had marched through different parts of Birgunj city. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal