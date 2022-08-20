General

Nepali Congress leader and thinker Pradip Giri, who had been undergoing treatment for cancer at Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur, passed away on Saturday night.

Oncologist Dr Pankaj Kumar Barman, who had involved in leader Giri's treatment at Mediciti Hospital, confirmed that leader Giri passed away at 9:30pm.

He was admitted to the Mediciti Hospital on July 25 after he suffered from pneumonia following the treatment for throat cancer in the hospitals of Mumbai, India. Lately, Giri had also undergone throat surgery for cancer in India.

Giri was the socialist thinker and House of Representatives (HoR) member of Nepali Congress from Siraha district. He was 75-year-old.

Source: National News Agency Nepal