Minister for Communications and Information Technology and Nepali Congress (NC) central committee member, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, has won the election to the Member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Sunsari-4, making his way to the parliament third time.

He defeated CPN (UML)’s Jagadish Prasad Kusiyait to win the election by securing 30,483 votes against 30,371 of the UML, according to the EC.

Born to mother Ambika and father Krishna Mohan Karki on 22nd February, 1957 in Bhojpur, Karki has been in the NC politics for over four decades.

The incumbent Minister for Communications and Information Technology has already served as the water resources minister in 2063 BS, the finance minister in 2074 BS and the minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs in 2078 BS.

He was the member in the 2013 second Constituent Assembly and was elected to the House of Representatives election during the 2017 general elections from Sunsari-4.

He holds the post of NC central member since 2058 BS and has already acted as the President of Nepal Student Union (NSU), the student wing of the NC.

During his long political career, Karki has spent four years in prison: in Bhojpur and Biratnagar. The permanent resident of Prakashpur of Baraha municipality-10, Sunsari, Karki receives the Master’s degree in political science from the Tribhuvan University.

Source: National News Agency Nepal