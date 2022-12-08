General

Nepali Congress former vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi and Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal, Ms Elisabeth von Capeller, had a courtesy meeting at the former’s residence at New Baneshwor today.

During the meeting, they discussed the recently-held the House of Representatives and Province Assembly elections and constitution implementation, among various topics, Nidhi’s private secretariat said.

On the occasion, ambassador von Capeller said that the Swiss government is always ready to support the successful implementation of the federal governance system and constitution in Nepal. The Swiss ambassador also stressed on the need of creating an investment-friendly environment in Nepal for bringing additional investment in the agriculture, hydropower development sectors.

Leader Nidhi thanked the Swiss government and people for providing cooperation in promotion of federalism and the development endeavours of Nepal. He urged for further cooperation of the Swiss government in the development sector of Nepal as the country prepares for its graduation from the status of least developed country to a developing country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal