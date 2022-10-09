General

The Nepali Congress has finalized the candidates for November 20 election to the House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly. The NC decided on the candidate on Saturday night.

In this regard, the ruling party has decided to nominate its senior leader Ramchandra Paudel as its candidate from Tanahun constituency No. 1. Similarly, central member and former minister Shanker Bhandari as the candidate from constituency No. 2.

It may be noted that the Nepali Congress has decided to make Pradeep Poudel its candidate from Kathmandu constituency No. 5.

Source: National News Agency Nepal