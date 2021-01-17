Key Issues, politics

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel today stressed the need for all to unite to safeguard democracy.

Only unity and diligence would safeguard democracy and constitution, he said on the occasion of the seventh day of demise of former NC regional president and freedom fighter Bhakti Prasad Timilsina organised here by the NC Chitwan constituency 2.

Stating that demise of Timilsina has caused an irreparable loss to the party, he said the NC has been able to lead various people's movements so far due to contribution of party cadres like him.

"Politics is a path to sacrifice. This should be learnt from Bhakti Timilsina", added Poudel.

Saying that there is a need for all to involve in politics with the aim of contributing to the society instead of taking benefits from it, NC central member Chandra Bhandari viewed that only the person who can sacrifice themselves to party would be a genuine politician.

Other speakers, NC central member Dhanraj Gurung, president of NC constituency 2 Bharat Lamichhane, president of NC, Chitwan Jit Narayan Shrestha, former NC leaders Krishna Lal Sapkota, Ram Krishna Ghimire and Shesh Nath Adhikari, Bishnu Prasad Dhital and Bijaya Bhusal praised Timilsina for his contribution to the NC. Timilsina died from Covid-19 at Chitwan Medical College. He was 77.

Source: National News Agency Nepal