General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has argued that the current electoral alliance of the ruling parties was forged to safeguard democracy and constitution.

“Defeating regressive forces is the key challenge of the time. There is no option but to make this alliance strong,” the NC leader added.

Inaugurating the liaison office of the electoral campaign in Vyas Municipality-2 this morning, Poudel said constitution’s safeguard could be ensured only if the alliance was advanced in a sustainable way.

The NC leader was of the view that people’s status could not change as expected due to our failure to manage the regime chance.

Leader Poudel pointed out that employment opportunities in the villages and income generation were key challenges and added that he was effortful for addressing these twin challenges.

—

Source: National News Agency Nepal