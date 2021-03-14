Key Issues

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said that the NC should play role to safeguard federal republican system.

At a condolence meet organised on the sixth day of the demise of former President of NC Myagdi Dr Bhupendra Khadka at Beni on Sunday, senior leader Poudel said, "We have established this system after a long struggle. NC has significant contributions to this system. NC should save system, not power."

He argued that the communists got almost two-thirds majority by raising BP Koirala's agendas as the NC failed to make its principle and agendas to make people understand."

The NC senior leader shared, "Serious review should be done. We failed to bring our principle and ideology in practice and failed to make people understand it."

Saying that NC is a democratic as well as a socialist force, Poudel asserted that NC is farmers' party and friend of workers.

He opined that NC failed to topple the undemocratic government led by communist party as the NC could not make any conclusion in right time.

Poudel was of the view that NC should forward its clear policy and thought and take the leadership.

Source: National News Agency Nepal