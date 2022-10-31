General

Nepali Congress leaders and former Deputy Prime Minister, Prakash Man Singh has said that the Nepali Congress will emerge as the largest party in a position to form the government under its leadership after the November 20 election.

Singh, who is also the candidate towards the House of Representatives (HoR) election from the left-democratic alliance in Kathmandu constituency no 1, said this while addressing an ‘election programme’ at local Bhimsengola today. He argued that the Nepali Congress should be made victorious with a large majority so as to form a government after the election for the sake of political stability in the country.

“The Nepali Congress forms the government after the November 4 election for the protection of the constitution, political stability and speeding up development works,” leader Singh said.

Reiterating that periodic election provides political stability to the nation, he urged the voters to keep this in mind and use their franchise in a judicious manner. He was also of the view that good governance was not strong in the country due to the political instability.

Leader Singh said that the Congress would always work towards reforming the governance system in the country and ensuring education and employment to the youth.

Source: National News Agency Nepal