General

Former general secretary of the Nepali Congress, Prakashman Singh, has said that he would file his candidacy for party central presidency in its 14th general convention.

At a programme organised by the NC Nagarjun municipal committee here today, NC leader Singh has claimed the post reasoning that he had helped party leaders-- Ram Chandra Poudel and Shanshank Koirala to the post of president and general-secretary respectively in the 13th general convention.

He accused the current party leadership of failing to carry out works as per cadres' expectation.

Saying the party should be united by ending groupism, the NC leader expressed the hope that the NC would be a party as the people want it to be after 14th general convention.

He also urged party leaders and cadres to support him in the election as he argued that leaders and cadres within the party have suggested him to go for filing his candidacy for party presidency.

Source: National News Agency Nepal