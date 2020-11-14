General

A condolence meet was organised in Pokhara on Saturday recalling the contributions made by late Nepali Congress leader Surya Bahadur KC.

NC leaders speaking on the 13th day of his demise stated that the late leader KC, also a member of House of Representatives (HoR) was an honest and popular leader among the people.

On the occasion, NC Joint General Secretary Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat said that the party will remember KC’s contributions forever.

The programme was organized by the NC Kaski District Committee at KC’s residence in Pokhara.

The NC lawmaker KC died at 63 on November 2. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension for long.

Source: National News Agency Nepal