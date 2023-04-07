Key Issues, politics

Nepali Congress General Secretary and lawmaker Gagan Kumar Thapa has praised the government's common minimum programme, and stressed the need for focusing on its implementation effectively.

Now, the Prime Minister should work for the country and people with a robust team of people, he said during the special time of today's meeting of the House of Representatives. The government should resolve economic crisis in the country, he stressed.

Suggesting the inclusion of leftover things in the common programme, the NC leader urged the government to deploy its all sectors for its effective implementation.

Similarly, CPN (Maoist Centre) leader Devendra Paudel underscored the need for all to come together to make service delivery effective, and for the implementation of the common programme.

Saying that health institutions in the federal and provincial levels are facing difficulties to provide service due to a lack of human resources, Dr Toshima Karki from Rastriya Swatantra Party demanded that vacant vacancies in the health institutions be filled at the earliest.

Source: National News Agency Nepal