Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba has expressed sorrow over the demise of the party's invitee central member, federal lawmaker and industrialist, Surya Bahadur KC.

KC, who has earned a special reputation as social worker, passed away at his residence in Pokhara last night. President Deuba stated in the social site that the news about KC's demise has profoundly saddened him and the Congress party has lost a senior leader while the country not only a politician but also a successful businessman, philanthropist and a hard working person.

Paying tribute to the late KC, NC president Deuba has extended condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Similarly, party's senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said he is greatly saddened by Member of Parliament and the party's invitee central member KC's demise. Stating that KC's personality has become taller due to his honesty, commitment to work and relentless activeness, senior leader Poudel noted that KC had supported the people of Kaski in their hours of happiness and difficulty. Leader Poudel paid tribute to the late KC and expressed condolences to the grief-stricken family.

Likewise, NC general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala said he was profoundly aggrieved by the passing away of the party's invited central member and lawmaker KC. He has paid his respects to the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

Source: National News Agency Nepal