As the 14th general convention of the Nepali Congress (NC) approaches, the party leaders have intensified their efforts for the party’s upcoming leadership.

As part of the leadership agenda, the leaders close to senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel on Friday held discussions for picking up a lone presidential candidate from its faction.

After the meeting, NC leader Arjunnarsingh KC said that contemporary national politics and NC’s roles were discussed. He added that maximum efforts would be made in the party for maintaining broader unity, adding that the faction would at least pick one candidate for the party president in the 14th general convention.

NC’s 14th general convention has been scheduled from September 1 to 4 in Kathmandu. Likewise, village-municipal ward convention will be held on July 27, village-municipality convention on July 31 and provincial assembly regional convention on August 4.

Similarly, the regional convention, the House of Representatives, the district convention with only one HoR constituency is scheduled for August 7, the district convention with more than one HoR constituency for August 10 and the provincial convention for August 17 and 18.

Source: National News Agency Nepal