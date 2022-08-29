General

Senior leaders of the Nepali Congress including its President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba called on President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Rashtrapati Bhavan Sheetal Niwas today, and discussed about contemporary issues including the Citizenship Bill and preparations for the November 20 general elections.

During the meeting, President Bhandari inquired about the Citizenship Bill and urged the parties to form a common understanding about it, Personal Secretary of the President, Dr Bheshraj Adhikari said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Deuba informed the President about the Citizenship Bill forwarded by the government and the preparations for the elections.

NC Chair Deuba, Vice-chair Dhanraj Gurung, General Secretary Gagan Thapa and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki participated in the meeting.

Also today, the President discussed the same issue with the top leaders of the main opposition party CPN (UML).

Source: National News Agency Nepal