The Nepali Congress candidate is leading the vote count in constituency no 2 of Bhaktapur.

The NC candidate Durlabh Thapa has left behind the CPN UML candidate Mahesh Basnet by margin of nearly 700 votes.

The vote count is underway at the Training Centre of Agricultural Development Bank at Bode, Madhyapur Municipality.

So far, NC candidate Thapa collected 2,330 votes while his contender Basnet got 1,632 votes. Similarly, Rastriya Swatantra Party garnered 424 votes, Rastriya Prajatantra Party 232 votes, and Nepal Workers and Peasant Party 250 votes.

The votes collected from three voting centres- Kaushaltar of Madhyapurthimi Municipality-3, Sirutar of Suryabinayak Municipality-1 and Katunje of Suryabinayak Municipality-5 were counted so far.

Chief of District Election Office, Narendra Prasad Neupane, informed that Bhaktapur recorded 71.97 percent turnout.

Similarly, constituency no 1 of Bhaktapur is planning to begin vote count at 8:00 am.

Source: National News Agency Nepal