General

Nepali Congress (NC) said its manifesto for Local Level Election-2079 BS has reached to a final stage.

NC general-secretary and manifesto drafting committee coordinator Gagan Thapa had presented a preliminary draft of the 'Nepali Congress Local Level Election Declaration' at a meeting of the central work execution committee on Wednesday.

The meeting endorsed the manifesto in a way that the preparation committee would give the final shape to the document by incorporating recommendations received from work execution committee office-bearers and members as well as central members of the party by April 15.

At the meeting held at party central office, Sanepa, under the chair of Prime Minister and party President Sher Bahadur Deuba, office-bearers and central members of the party had aired their opinion and inputs on the manifesto draft. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal