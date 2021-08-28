Key Issues

With the approaching 14th national convention of the party, the Nepali Congress has made public the name list of active members from five more districts.

The central active membership investigation committee of the party made public the name list. The name list of active members from Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, Lalipur and Arghakhanchi were published in the party website in line with clause 1 (b) of party election directive, 2078.

Election committee coordinator Mahadev Prasad Yadav informed that election officers were mobilized in the districts where the dispute on active membership has been settled.

With this, the NC has released the name list of active members from 48 districts so far.

Source: National News Agency Nepal