The Nepali Congress Central Working Committee is to meet on coming January 26. The meeting earlier scheduled for January 19 was postponed to January 26 following the nationwide protest programmes organized by the party, said the NC central office chief secretary Krishna Prasad Poudel.

The contemporary political situation and the 14th general convention of the party are the agenda for the meeting. The NC is organising protest meet against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, bad governance and corruption in 6,743 wards of 753 municipalities across the country on January 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal