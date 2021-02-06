General

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has said that time has come for Nepali Congress to move ahead by mending its ways.

Addressing an assembly of party's well-wisher organisations in Damauli on Saturday, the NC senior leader argued that the party's future is bright and the party will get 90 per cent of the votes if leaders agreed to move ahead honestly.

Poudel also stated that the NC should be proactive to address the problems of the people.

Poudel also said that NC will not be happy for the split in the communists.

Likewise, he expressed the confidence for the restoration of House of Representatives (HoR) from the protests if the parliament was not restored from the judiciary.

"Dissolution of the House of Representatives is inviting crisis to the democratic system. There is no environment for election in the country in May," he shared.

During the programme, NC leader Govinda Bhattarai said that protest was the only option if the parliament was not restored and the elections were not held.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal