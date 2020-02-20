General

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, obstructed the meeting of the Houser of Representatives today over the 'security press procurement scandal'.

The main opposition party caused the House to stall, calling for dismissing Communications and Information Technology Minister Gokul Prasad Banskota as he is implicated in the scandal.

In the meeting that started two hours later than scheduled time, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota gave time to Nepali Congress parliamentary whip Pushpa Bhusal to speak after the lawmakers from the party stood up from their seats in protest right at the outset of the meeting.

Speaking in the meeting, lawmaker Bhusal said an audiotape in which Minister Banskota is allegedly heard asking for commission in the dealing related to the purchase of security press has been made public. She demanded that the Prime Minister should be present in person in the House and inform it of the facts related to this.

"The conversation between the Communications Minister and Bijay Mishra, an agent of Swiss Company, has been made public by the media today. Country's politics has been shaken by the Minister's asking for Rs 700 million in commission from the agent and the serious attention of the opposition party has been drawn by this episode. Honourable Prime Minister had declared before this in parliament that he would take action against anyone found involved in corruption. Now, the Prime Minister should stand before the parliament and give information regarding this scandal so as to assure the people," she demanded.

Saying the NC would not remain silent only from resignation of the Communications Minister, lawmaker Bhusal warned that the current episode should not end like the exemption of action to those involved in Baluwatar land scam.

She demanded the government to bring the guilty under the ambit of legal action by carrying out fair investigation, saying the House business could not proceed ahead until the action is taken against the guilty.

Though Speaker Sapkota urged the NC lawmakers time and again not to obstruct the House as he got formal information that Minister Banskota already tendered his resignation, the meeting was postponed after they stood at their respective seats continuously as a protest turning their deaf ears towards Speaker's request.

The next meeting has been scheduled on February 25.

Source: National News Agency Nepal