A meeting of the office-bearers of ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has discussed on election law draft.

The meeting held at party central office, Sanepa, this afternoon discussed on the draft of election law sent by the Election Commission.

NC assistant general secretary Badri Pandey informed that the office-bearers' meeting had a preliminary discussion on the EC-proposed bill including provisions from candidacy filing to vote count.

The party has designated central members, Ramesh Lekhak, Min Biswakarma and Pushpa Bhusal to discuss on the draft and also about sister and well-wisher organizations.

Pandey further informed that the meeting also dwelt on the applications submitted by the term-expired sister and benevolent organizations of the party demanding recognition.

"The meeting discussed on how to present and deliberate an agenda related to the recognition of sister and benevolent organizations of the party in upcoming central committee meeting", he noted.

Next meeting of the party shall take place on July 10 (Sunday).

Source: National News Agency Nepal