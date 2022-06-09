General

Nepali Congress (NC) panel has been unanimously elected in Dhanusha District Coordination Committee (DCC). Rajnanda Mandal Raj was elected unopposed to the post of its chairperson.

NC candidates had only filed nomination to the posts of chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the DCC on Wednesday. Sangeeta Devi Thakur was elected as the vice-chairperson, according to Main Election Officer Bajresh Pyakurel.

The members elected are Iswari Prasad Sharma, Dambar Bahadur Thapa Magar, Fagu Yadav, Geeta Devi Yadav, Bikadevi Mijar, Sonitadevi Sada and Mahendra Mahato. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal